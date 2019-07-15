Disabled Bronx woman stuck between two bad apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A disabled Bronx woman waited years to finally get a transfer, only to get another city apartment also filled with problems.

Luz Nazario lives at the Parkside houses in the Bronx. Nazario had been waiting for a transfer to another apartment, a lower floor, after suffering a recent stroke.

The apartment she is living in now is falling apart. She has mold in her kitchen and her apartment is infested with roaches.

According to NYCHA the vacancy rate in NYCHA is less than 1 percent, that translates into just 187 vacant apartments across the city in NYCHA.

Nazario says after waiting for years, she finally got a transfer to another apartment. But Nazario says it’s in worse condition than the one she has now. Nazario says she just wants repairs to be done her new apartment, so she can live in a safe clean home with her two dogs.

When she tweeted her housing problem, Cynthia Tibbs and Viviana wrenn, two moms who PIX11 has helped with housing problems in the past, sprung into action. We helped Wrenn back in December to get repairs. Wrenn personally visited Nazario, giving her support and a hug.

“It’s like a little army I’m so thankful. I feel something good is going to happen,” said Nazario.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes," said a NYCHA spokesperson in a statement. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNYCHAApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”