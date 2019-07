Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Cabán is in the midst of a heated race for Queens DA, up against establishment moderate Melinda Katz.

While Katz leads by 16 votes, Cabán and her team believe they've still got a very realistic shot at victory once the manual recount is completed.

Katz, though, has been critical of her opponent as the recount process progresses, saying on PIX11 on July 8 that Cabán is "cherry picking votes" that are to be recounted.

Cabán addressed those claims on the PIX11 Morning News Monday.