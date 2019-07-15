Actor turned author Colin Egglesfield gives tips to live your dream life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Are you living the life you want to be living?

Actor Colin Egglesfield, who just released his new book, “Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond,” wants to help you change your path to find what makes you happy.

“What is your 'hell yeah'? What excites you in your relationship and career? If it’s not a 'hell yeah,' it should be no," he said.

"Agile Artist" is not only a memoir, but a self-help book to push you in *your* right direction. Egglesfield says you shouldn't stay in your situation because it feels safe or comfortable; instead you should move to what really drives your passion.

While Egglesfield had always dreamed of being in movies and starring on prime time TV, he had grown comfortable on the soap "All My Children."

“I wasn't truly living what I wanted and if I had stayed on “All My Children,” it would have never happened," he said.

When his contract was not renewed, he used it as a positive to work on what he really wanted. Soon came roles in the movie "Something Borrowed" and the TV show "Melrose Place."

Aside from acting and writing, Egglesfield is also now flipping houses.

“I started looking at the market where I grew up [in the] south suburbs of Chicago and noticed this south side had lots of opportunity not only to rebab houses but to do community redevelopment," he said.

Being a two-time cancer survivor, he also raises money for St. Jude's to help families in need. He even has a chapter in his book called "Share as if your life depended on it."

A portion of Egglesfield's book sales will go toward "Art on the Loose,” which teaches Chicago’s inner-city kids about career opportunities in the arts.