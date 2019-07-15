2 women killed in separate jet ski, boat crashes on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND — Two women were killed in separate accidents on the water off Long Island on Sunday, authorities said.

Caitlin Rose McDonald, 18, of Rockville Center, was killed when the jet ski she was on collided with a boat in the Middle Bay waterways on Sunday morning.

The fatal accident happened southeast of Parsonage Cove around 10:30 a.m. Officials said the boat is a 35-foot Fountain Motor Boat.

McDonald was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Later on Sunday afternoon, another woman was killed when two boats collided in Moriches Inlet.

Mi Hua Hsu, 56, of Shirley, and her husband, Jack Chin, were on a boat, drifting just east of the Moriches Inlet, when their vessel was struck by 50-foot Sea Ray.

The Sea Ray was being operated by Robert Burkhardt, 65, of East Moriches.

Hsu was thrown from the boat and later pulled from the water, transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chin, 50, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.