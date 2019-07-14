Woman lived with her mother’s decaying corpse for the past three years

A 71-year-old woman fell in the Texas home she shared with her daughter and granddaughter three years ago and, instead of assisting her, her daughter allegedly failed to help and then let her mother’s body decompose for the next few years.

Investigators with the Seguin Police Department believe Jacqueline Crayton fell in 2016. Delissa Navonne Crayton, now 47, allegedly didn’t provide any kind of medical assistance to her mother and just left the 71-year-old woman on the floor, where she died within a few days.

Navonne Crayton and her daughter continued to live in the two-bedroom home, police said. They slept in one room and the skeletal remains of Jacqueline Crayton were in the other room.

Police arrested Navonne Crayton on July 10 after her mother’s remains were found. She’s been charged with injury to a child under 15 for allowing her daughter to live in home.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The child has been placed with family members.