BALDWIN, NY — An 18-year-old woman was killed when a jet ski collided with a boar in the Middle Bay waterways on Sunday morning, police said.

The fatal accident happened southeast of Parsonage Cove around 10:30 a.m. Officials said the boat is a 35-foot Fountain Motor Boat.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

Homicide Detectives are investigating.