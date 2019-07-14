Power outage reported in several Staten Island neighborhoods the night after Manhattan blackout

STATEN ISLAND — A power outage was reported in sections of Staten Island Sunday night, one day after a large blackout impacted Manhattan.

The Staten Island outage is much smaller than the one on Saturday. A Con Ed said 1,313 customers were initially impacted when power first went out at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. Power, as of 10:10 p.m., has already been restored to 600 customers and officials expect that full power will be restored by 11 p.m.

The incident affected Todt Hill, West Brighton and St. George sections of Staten Island.

It’s not clear what caused the Sunday outage. Officials are still looking into what caused the Saturday night blackout.

Con Ed President Tim Cawley insisted the Saturday blackout that darkened more than 40 blocks of Manhattan including Times Square wasn’t due to high demand on the electrical grid, but said it would take some time to determine what exactly did happen.

Officials definitively ruled out either cyber- or physical acts of terrorism of any kind.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both said they would be directing agencies under their control to look into what happened.