Passenger loses 8 teeth after assault on MTA bus in the Bronx

EAST TREMONT, the Bronx — A 55-year-old man lost eight teeth when he was beaten on an MTA bus in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

He was on the MTA BX36 traveling eastbound on East 180th Street approaching 3rd Avenue when a man punched him repeatedly in the face on July 2 around 11 p.m., officials said. The attacker got off the bus at the intersection.

The victim also got off the bus and walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

