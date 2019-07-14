NYPD questioning man in connection with attempted rape of woman, 73, whose teeth were knocked out during assault: sources

LOWER MANHATTAN —A man was taken into NYPD custody Sunday for questioning in connection with an attempted rape of a 73-year-old woman, police sources said.

Photo of man wanted for allegedly beating a 73-year-old woman in Manhattan.

The woman’s teeth were knocked out during the assault, officials said.

She was near the corner of Battery Place and Greenwich Street on July 7 when a man approached her and demanded sex, police said. The man repeatedly punched her in the face when she refused.

He also took her bag.

The woman was treated for multiple lacerations, bruising and a broken eye socket, according to authorities.

Police later identified the alleged attacker as Clarence Bradley, 23. Detectives from the 49th Precinct saw him walking down a street, recognized him and took into custody.

 

 

