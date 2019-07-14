Man in car killed by gunshot wound to the head in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan —A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Manhattan early Sunday, police said.

Dante Ryer, a Bronx resident, was found in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Pathfinder  on East 132nd Street with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:20 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

