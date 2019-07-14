JetBlue flight leaving Newark diverted to JFK after ‘unusual odor’ sickens passengers, crew

QUEENS — A JetBlue flight headed to the Dominican Republic from Newark Liberty International Airport was diverted to JFK Airport Sunday morning shortly after takeoff when an “unusual odor” made some passengers and crew members sick, the airline confirmed.

JetBlue flight 1203, from Newark Airport to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was diverted to JFK “out of an abundance of caution after the crew reported an unusual odor and a handful of customers and crew members feeling unwell,” Sebastian White from the airline’s corporate communications team told PIX11 Sunday.

Flight 1203 departed Newark around 6 a.m. Sunday and was supposed to land in Santo Domingo by 10 a.m., according to JetBlue’s flight tracker tool.

“The aircraft will be inspected before returning to service, and flight 1203 will continue to Santo Domingo on a different aircraft,” the JetBlue spokesperson said.

The Port Authority confirmed the Dominican-bound flight was diverted to JFK and landed safely, adding the incident is still under investigation.

Port Authority sources told PIX11’s James Ford that passengers who were not being taken to the hospital are being taken to Gate 11 at JFK’s Terminal 5.