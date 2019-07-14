Choir singers help New Yorkers get through the blackout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYC’s blackout forced choir singers outside of Carnegie Hall and onto city streets Saturday.

Power went out on Manhattan’s west side, leaving tens of thousands in the dark, shutting down businesses and theaters, disrupting train services and even ending Jennifer Lopez’s concert at Madison Square Garden early. The iconic Carnegie Hall was suddenly evacuated and singers ages 4 and up, who were all dressed up, were in the dark - they didn’t know what was going on, or, if their show was still going to happen.

“We were doing a rehearsal inside and everything went black out,” said Laura Anderson, who’s a parent volunteer with the Millennial Choir and Orchestra.

Her 10-year-old daughter, Mia, and her 12-year-old son, Chase, are both among the hundreds of performers from California in the choir

“We started to keep singing, they couldn’t figure it out, I started getting nervous, but we kept singing in dark,” Mia said.

Then they stopped rehearsal.

"Everyone had to go out, I was worried and wanted to sing,” Chase said.

Their mom explained that they were worried about the kids’ safety.

“There was chaos and so much disappointment [about] not being able to do show," she said.

And then, something magical happened in Manhattan.

“We have five conductors," she explained. "They found something to stand on and just started leading the whole group- hundreds were singing, it was unbelievable.”

When the city went dark, the choir singers, including little Chase and Mia, lit up the streets with their songs and spirit.

“It was very breathtaking,” said Chase.

He wasn't the only one who thought so.

“I sang on the streets with thousands of people watching us," Mia said. "It was incredible.”

Just one day after, before the Andersons went for a bike ride in Central Park Sunday, Chase and Mia did a little a cappella for PIX11 to show how they helped New Yorkers survive the blackout.

“It felt amazing at that moment cause you see masses of people joining together in song and even though something disappointing happened they were making something great out of it,” said Laura.

The Andersons, like many of the choir singers at Carnegie Hall Saturday night, are from California. They say they do hope to make it back to NYC, but their experience on the street is one for the books, one they’ll never forget.