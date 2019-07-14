2-month-old baby boy found dead in Brooklyn apartment: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after officers found an infant boy dead early Sunday morning in the Brooklyn apartment he called home.

Officers responded around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call of an unconscious child in the Bushwick apartment on Irving Avenue near Menahan Street, police said.

Responding officers found 2-month-old Jason Ruiz unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of injury, authorities said.

EMS responded and transported the baby boy to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The NYPD said the medical examiner will determine the infant’s cause of death and that the investigation is ongoing.