116th Giglio Festival celebrated in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The 116th annual Giglio feast is underway in Williamsburg after some difficulties connected to changing demographics in the neighborhood.

The Giglio Feast, a tradition that came to New York from Italy in 1903, involves lifting a towering Giglio statue, according to Giglio lieutenant Neil Dellamonica. Many Italians have moved out of the neighborhood and organizers didn't have enough people to lift the giant Giglio.

“For years there was a waiting list to be involved because we had so many guys and we couldn’t accommodate everyone," Dellamonica said.

After some outreach, they found about 100 new people to help them lift the 72-foot structure, Dellamonica said.

Many people who've moved out of the neighborhood also came back for the festival.