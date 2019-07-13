blackout causes transit disruptions
breaking: mass power outage in manhattan

Watch live: Power returns to part of Times Square; continuing PIX11 News coverage

Posted 10:05 PM, July 13, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.