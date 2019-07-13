Massive power outage plunges much of Manhattan’s West Side into darkness, including Times Square

MANHATTAN — A massive power outage possibly caused by a manhole explosion has plunged a swath of Manhattan’s West Side into darkness, including the famed signs in Times Square and a number of subway stations, leaving thousands without electricity on a hot Saturday evening.

The Office of Emergency Management told PIX11 News that FDNY, NYPD, and OEM are responding to 65th Street and West End Avenue, and that a manhole explosion is reportedly the cause of the outage.

New York State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal also acknowledged the manhole explosion.

The outage appears to run from Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen to Columbus Circle and the Upper West Side. Radio City Music Hall’s facade was dark as well.

Con Edison confirmed the blackout Saturday evening, saying 42,000 customers were without power. But that means many more people have no power, as one “customer” can represent a great many more people.

We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019

The blackout seems to extend from as far south as 45th Street to as far north as 72nd Street, according to Con Edison.

The company is advising people in the affected areas switch off or unplug electrical appliances to avoid potential damage to the appliances when power is restored.

Reports of the outage were posted on social media, including photos of the subway stations in the dark and people stranded in stifling elevators.

The MTA is working to keep service moving by having trains bypass affected stations. The Nos. 1, 2, and 3 trains are all running on the local track in Manhattan.

The power outage comes on the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 citywide blackout that went for 25 hours and left millions in the dark, leading to a spree of looting and violence.

Here’s more photos from the power outage in Midtown. This is 59 St/Columbus Circle. Any comment from @NYCTSubway yet? pic.twitter.com/TdjzPASXcV — Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019

There’s a power outage at the subway station on 59th, anyone else having this problem? #MTA pic.twitter.com/j9iDIHB7OK — Elizabeth Brennan (@ElizabethB95) July 13, 2019

We're getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan. We're working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

The MTA says it’s working with Con Edison to determine the problem, with service at several stations stalled.

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side. Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

NYPD officials said they are aware of the problem.

PIX11 meteorologist Jeff Berardelli spotted reaction to the apparent outages.

Major power outage in Manhattan. Subways are dark. Everyone walking. pic.twitter.com/n4eORlsz6N — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 13, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates