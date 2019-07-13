PIX11 reporter surprised as power is restored following blackout

Posted 10:44 PM, July 13, 2019, by

PIX11's Magee Hickey was live in Times Square reporting on the massive blackout that blanketed the West Side of Manhattan Saturday when power was restored to parts of the area, capturing a moment of joy for everyone.

