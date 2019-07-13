Overcrowding at NYC’s Animal Care Centers: “It’s like a tidal wave”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — If you are looking to adopt a pet, NYC’s Animal Centers wants you to stop in and visit.

“It’s like a tidal wave of animals coming in every day,” Julia Lubbock, a spokeswoman at NYC’s Animal Care Centers, told PIX11 News.

It’s raining cats and dogs — and even bunny rabbits — at the city’s three animal care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

In an open letter to the people of New York City, ACC said they are overrun with dogs, cats and kittens, and rabbits, taking in up to 100 animals a day. Right now, they are over capacity, with 630 animals in three shelters.

“In the summer, we generally see a spike in the number of cats and kittens, but not sure why we see this giant increase in dogs. Our numbers have been swelling since May,” Lubbock added.

The adoption counselors were super busy working on the placement process.

Rose Michel of BedStuy fell in love with 10-year-old Primrose, a senior dog, the most difficult to place.

“It’s sad. A lot of them are older with issues,” Michel told PIX11 News.

“If you’re an older person, you wouldn’t be thrown away like that. It breaks my heart,” she added.

Volunteers are working overtime, and the dog kennels, cat condos and bunny bungalows have been cut in half to make room.

The Nadeem family is helping alleviate the problem by taking home a kitten named Blue.

“I like him because he’s small and my favorite color is blue,” Saamya Nadeem, the new 8-year-old cat owner, told PIX11 News.

With a placement rate at the city shelters of 95 percent, the Wright family of the Bronx is also helping out.

Herman and Hunter are now the proud owners of Booboo and Baabaa.

“My sister called me to tell me about the overcrowding and we came right here,” Kawanna Wright, mother of two boys and future mother of two cats, told PIX11 News.

“We wanted a cat for months and we are very excited to experience what it is like to have a cat” Herman Wright, 11-year-old future cat owner, told PIX11 News.

On July 14, the ACC Mobile Adoption Center will be at:

Petco Bensonhurst

2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Love Thy Pet

164 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

For more information, call ACC at 212-788-4000 or go to their website, acc.org.