JetBlue flight evacuated at Newark Airport after flight attendant sees ‘suspicious item’: reports

NEWARK, N.J. — A JetBlue flight was evacuated at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday morning after a flight attendant saw a “suspicious item,” NJ.com is reporting.

According to the New Jersey outlet, a Port Authority spokesperson confirmed that authorities were investigating after the flight attendant on JetBlue flight 573 noticed the item and called authorities around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Twitter user @theamazingtoby said his wife, Nikki Morris, was on the flight and reposted photos she took on Twitter of the plan with luggage removed and sitting on the airport tarmac.

Port Authority police vehicles can also be seen around the plane in the photos.