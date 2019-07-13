First protected bike lanes are installed in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The green paint and road markers are a sign that protected bike lanes have arrived in Jersey City.

This week, crews will complete installation on the protected lanes along Montgomery Street's eastern section. Part of Grove Street also has the new lanes.

9 miles of protected lanes will be installed by the end of the summer along portions of main streets. As the project expands into more residential areas, public discussions will be held.

Read about future plans and its Vision Zero safety initiative on the Jersey City website.