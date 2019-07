SOUTH BRONX — A construction worker was killed while working in the South Bronx Saturday when a bulldozer bucket fell on him, according to police.

The man, 47, was working at a recycling plant at 475 Exterior Street, attempting to weld an excavator bucket to a bulldozer when the bucket fell on him, causing severe trauma, officials said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.