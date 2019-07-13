76-year-old woman struck in neck by stray bullet in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating after a woman sitting in her parked car Friday night was shot in the neck by a stray bullet in Queens, authorities said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, an unidentified man fired one round at a group of men in front of a strip of businesses at 117-17 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in South Jamaica, before fleeing, police said.

Upon further investigation, authorities said a 76-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back of her neck as she sat in her parked car.

The woman, who police confirmed was an unintended target, was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have released the above surveillance footage of a man they're looking for in connection to the shooting, and describe him as a man with a thin build and curly black hair, last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, white Nike sneakers, and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).