The West Side Blackout in photos: Haunting and emotional moments from the Manhattan power outage

Posted 11:16 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20PM, July 13, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.