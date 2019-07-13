5 injured when massive fire tears through Brooklyn home: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Five people were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in Brooklyn Saturday morning, FDNY officials said.

The blaze, which the FDNY said was under control by 9:30 a.m., burned through the basement, first floor and second floor of the home at 217 Arlington St. in Cypress Hills, according to fire officials.

Dramatic video from Citizen app taken during the fire shows massive flames shooting out of all the windows on the top story of the building.

An FDNY spokesperson said on Twitter around 9:45 a.m. that there were five injured. The severity of the injuries, as well as if the injured were firefighters or civilians, is not immediately known.

Extensive damage to the building can be seen in video footage tweeted by the FDNY Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.