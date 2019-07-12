Suspect identified in attempted rape of 73-year-old woman: police

MANHATTAN — A man has been identified in connection with an attack on a 73-year-old woman in lower Manhattan Sunday.

Authorities are looking for Clarence Bradley, a 23-year-old male. He’s described as approximately 5-feet-8-inches, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos — one saying “RIP JOE” on his right forearm, “OCT 11” on his torso, a mouth with a tongue sticking out on his arm, “CLARICE” on his left forearm and a red feather on his arm.

The woman was standing near the corner of Battery Place and Greenwich Street just before 1 a.m., when a man approached her and demanded sex, according to police.

When she refused, the man punched her multiple times in the face, causing serious injuries and the loss of her teeth, police said.

The attacker then removed the victim’s bag, containing $20, before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The victim, who police believe is homeless, was taken to an area hospital and was treated for multiple lacerations, bruising and a broken eye socket, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.