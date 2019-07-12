Statue of Liberty Climber and ‘In Their Own Kitchen’ filmmakers talk Lights for Liberty Vigils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Statue of Liberty climber Patricia Okoumou and "In Their Own Kitchen" filmmakers, Joy Lau and Andrew Chow, stopped by PIX11 Friday morning to discuss their activism and Lights for Liberty Vigils happening across the country and the world.

"These are hard times. Families are being ripped apart, homes are being raided, Immigrant's are afraid to go to hospitals. This is not how we intend to live in this country. We are a country that is diverse and we need to stick together and love one another," Okoumou said.

Lights for Liberty will be holding vigils nationwide at 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Lights for Liberty website, the vigils will "bring thousands of people to locations worldwide as well as to concentration camps across country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants."