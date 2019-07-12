SOULfest NYC hosts yoga and wellness festival

NEW YORK — A Harlem-based yoga studio is looking to break a world record.

The third annual SOULfest yoga and wellness festival takes place Saturday, and over 400 yoga enthusiasts will come together in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Most people performing a warrior I pose.”

SOULfest NYC 2019 is a free, day-long festival that celebrates the diversity of yoga and wellness in New York City. On their third year, SOULFest continues the mission of bringing affordable access to yoga and wellness opportunities to New York City residents.

The festival will take yoga experts and other special guests and offers classes on yoga and meditation.

Fogo Azul, a New York City-based all-women Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line group will perform, and a newly inaugurated Kids’ Zone will open, where children will be able to experience bilingual yoga class, dance and other activities.

To purchase tickets and for a full list of events, click here.