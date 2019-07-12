Soccer star Allie Long says her LA hotel room was burglarized

LOS ANGELES, C.A —This is why we can’t have nice things.

As the Women’s World Cup soccer champions celebrate their fourth trophy, someone went into midfielder Allie Long’s hotel room and took money and a few very special personal items.

Long tweeted Thursday that someone stole her belongings after ESPN’s 2019 ESPY Awards (where the team took home the Best Team title).

The Los Angeles Police Department is reviewing video from the hotel, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

Each of the players on the team received a key to New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio after their victory parade in Manhattan.

The keys are the highest honor the city gives, de Blasio said.

“This team brought us together and this team showed us so much to make us hopeful,” he said.