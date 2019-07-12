Parents of alleged R. Kelly victim confront publicist at news conference: ‘Where’s my daughter at?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — There was an exchange of words between singer R. Kelly’s publicist and the family of one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, during a news conference Friday.

Kelly's publicist, Darrell Johnson, was taking questions at a news conference in Atlanta Friday morning when the family of Joycelyn Savage, 23, one of Kelly's girlfriends, started yelling, "Where's my daughter at, answer that question!"

Timothy Savage, Joycelyn Savage's father, said Friday that he hasn't seen his daughter since 2016 and hasn't spoken to her since a July 2017 conference call, in which she asked them to stop trying to contact her.

"We want answers and we want them now," Timothy Savage said.

He and other parents allege Kelly has controlled their daughters' lives and manipulated them into cutting off contact with the outside world, including their families.

"I know nothing," Johnson said to the family. He promised to meet with them privately after the news conference.

Johnson said Kelly is innocent and that the indictments were a rehash of previous charges.

The Grammy-winning singer was arrested in Chicago Thursday on a sweeping federal indictment that accuses him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the performer.

Until Thursday, Kelly was free on a $1 million bond set in February.

He has faced accusations of abuse, manipulations and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

He was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges span from 1998 to 2010. Kelly pleaded not guilty.

He posted the $100,000 bail and left Chicago's Cook County Jail less than three days after he was arrested. He was arrested and jailed again in March for failure to pay his ex-wife child support of $161,000.

In late May, a grand jury indicted him on 11 more charges pertaining to one of the four accusers, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. A person convicted of Class X felonies can get up to 30 years in prison under Illinois law.

Kelly has vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watch the full presser below.

CNN contributed to this report.