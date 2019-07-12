R. Kelly appears in Chicago court on new charges

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly has appeared in Chicago court following two sweeping new federal indictments that include charges of sex crimes against minors and paying victims and witnesses to cover up his actions.

Kelly stood before U.S. Magistrate Sheila M. Finnegan on Friday afternoon dressed in an orange jumpsuit, with his hands clasped behind his back. The only words he spoke during the 15-minute hearing were “yes, ma’am” to the judge.

Prosecutors say Kelly was arrested in Chicago at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. He is being held at a federal detention center in Chicago, where he’ll remain at least until a Monday hearing.

Indictments from grand juries in Chicago and New York were unsealed Friday.

An attorney for the 52-year-old Grammy Award winner says Kelly denies wrongdoing. Kelly is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday in Chicago.