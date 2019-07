Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — A man is being sought in connection with a stabbing that took place in Midtown last week, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 3 at Deli Market on 40th Street. The report cam in at around 8:40 p.m., according to authorities.

A 27-year-old male victim was purchasing items at the location when an unidentified male stabbed him in the adomen. The male fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was sent to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.