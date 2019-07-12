Former pitcher Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on cocaine possession

Former Mets and Yankees World Series winning pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested for cocaine possession by police in New Jersey last month, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The 54-year-old Gooden was allegedly found by police with “two, small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspended cocaine,” according to a criminal complaint from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office dated June 7.

Gooden was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say he was under the influence at time of arrest and was also ticketed for several motor vehicles offenses.

The case is pending and no date has been set for his next court appearance.

Gooden’s problems with the law date back to the Mets 1986 championship year, when he was arrested after an altercation with police. Gooden tested positive for cocaine during spring training in 1987 and entered rehab to avoid suspension.

The former ace was charged with driving while intoxicated in 2002, arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2003 and charged with misdemeanor battery in 2005. He served prison time in 2006 for violating probation and charged with a DWI in 2010.