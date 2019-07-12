Officials call for mental health, meditation training for NYPD after string of suicides

NEW YORK — Medical experts, union officials and the Brooklyn borough president on Friday called on city and police leaders to add meditation and mindfulness training for law enforcement officers, as the NYPD deals with a rash of officer suicides and what many have called a “mental health crisis.”

Earlier this week, police Commissioner James O’Neill announced that the NYPD would offer peer counseling in all city precincts, related to the department’s new Health and Wellness Task Force.

This year, six NYPD officers have killed themselves, including four officers in just three weeks.

“The healing process started many years ago, and that process continues,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former member of the NYPD, who said he now meditates daily.

He called on leaders to implement meditation training for officers, giving them a tool to better cope with trauma and take care of themselves and their families.

“Allow one of those tools to be a tool that they can take with them for the rest of their lives,” Adams said.

“Not only monks meditate, borough presidents meditate, teachers meditate, doctors and lawyers meditate. Let’s give our officers these tools.”

He also talked about the many other officers that don’t die by suicide, but still suffer in the background and may contemplate suicide.

“Police officers are reluctant — because of history — of revealing whatever trauma they are experiencing,” he said.

Now, the NYPD offers multiple resources for the emotional and physical toll the job takes on those in the force.

