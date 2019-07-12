NY Congressman pushes for rapper A$AP Rocky’s release from Swedish jail

July 12, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat is pushing for the release of A$AP Rocky, who has been behind bars in Sweden while police investigate a fight.

Last week a Swedish court ordered the rapper to spend two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the June 30 fight in Stockholm. After the news broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushing for the rapper’s release trended on social media.

The New York Democrat said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that he was pushing to help Rocky come home. He writes, “I will continue fighting until A$AP Rocky is released from Swedish prison and brought back.”

Diddy, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj are some of the celebrities to show public support to the Grammy-nominated Rocky.

