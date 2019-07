NEW YORK — If you’re looking to save some furry friends, it’s the purr-fect weekend to adopt!

North Shore Animal League is waiving fees on cats and kittens this weekend.

You can adopt these felines (and more) July 13 and 14 from the North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington.

North Shore Animal League of America is the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization.

To find out more on the kittens and cats up for adoption, click here.