Midday with Muller: R. Kelly arrested again, tracking Barry

ARRESTED AGAIN: R&B star R. Kelly is facing new federal charges related to longstanding allegations that he recruited girls for sex. Plus, we’re live from court as the case against a student that stabbed one of his classmates heads to closing arguments. Watch Midday with Muller now.

