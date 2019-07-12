Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits just outside Seattle

SEATTLE — The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit just outside of Seattle, Washington, early Friday morning.

The quake hit Three Lakes, Washington, less than 50 miles outside of Seattle, at 5:51 a.m., or about 2:51 a.m. Seattle time, USGS said.

USGS said the depth of the quake was about 6 km, or about 3.7 miles.

The National Weather Service’s Seattle branch confirmed the quake on Twitter as well, writing “Just had an earthquake here at the office,” at 5:52 a.m. (Eastern Time).

