7 injured, including 4 firefighters, during large blaze in Bronx building: authorities

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Seven people, including four firefighters, were injured when a blaze broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, FDNY confirmed Friday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in around 6:10 a.m. Friday for a fire at the cockloft of residential building at 1466 Watson Ave. in Soundview.

According to the FDNY, the blaze grew to a four-alarm fire around 6:50 a.m., after quickly moving from what was reported as a two-alarm fire around 6:20 a.m.

About 200 firefighters arrived at the scene.

Four firefighters and two civilians sustained minor injuries. A third civilian is "potentially unstable," according to Assistant EMS Chief Alvin Suriel.

Video from the Citizen app shows flames apparently on the roof of the building.

The fire is still not under control at this time.