Ed Sheeran announces ‘No. 6 Collaborations’ pop-up shops across US

NEW YORK — As Ed Sheeran’s new album “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” arrived Friday, a series of pop-up shops are set to open across the United States.

The shops are available for one day only from 3:06 p.m. to 9:06 p.m. local time in locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

A pop-up location will be set up in SoHo Friday afternoon at 138 Wooster St.

Similar events will also take place around the world.

Each shop offers merchandise tied to the new album.

The album includes the his recent hit with Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care,” as well as songs featuring artists like Cardi B, 50 Cent, Eminem, Khalid and Ella Mai.

