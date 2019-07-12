Domingo Germán helps Yankees beat Blue Jays 4-0

NEW YORK — Domingo Germán cruised through six innings of three-hit ball, Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run double and the New York Yankees kicked off the second half with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

New York has won 17 of 21 and boasts the American League’s best record at 58-31.

Germán (11-2) threw just 78 pitches, 54 for strikes, and retired 15 in a row following Eric Sogard’s leadoff hit. The team leader in wins, he limited Toronto to three singles and did not walk a batter.

Pitching on eight days’ rest, the slender right-hander featured a biting curveball that led to six of his seven strikeouts, all swinging.

Playing in front of the largest crowd at Yankee Stadium this season, both starters traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth, when Brett Gardner tripled against Aaron Sanchez (3-13) to lead off the inning. All-Star DJ LeMahieu’s groundout scored the speedy veteran to break the tie.

New York then loaded the bases on two hits and a hit batter before Encarnación lined a hard-hit double off the visiting bullpen wall, plating three for a 4-0 lead.

The former Blue Jays slugger has struggled since joining the Yankees in a mid-June trade with Seattle, batting just .145 in 17 games.

Tommy Kahnle and Chad Green combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

Sanchez allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in five innings. He leads the majors in losses.

Gardner was 2 for 4 and also threw out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trying to stretch a double to left in the seventh.