Cooper, Granderson help power Marlins past Mets, 8-4

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper, Curtis Granderson and Brian Anderson all homered and drove in two runs to power the Miami Marlins to an 8-4 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after the All-Star break for both clubs.

The Marlins beat the Mets for the fourth straight time.

Miami’s Caleb Smith (5-4) pitched six innings, allowing two unearned runs and three hits. He struck out six and worked around a season-high five walks.

Granderson and Cooper hit back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run third inning for the Marlins off Jason Vargas (3-5) to take a 4-2 lead.

It was Granderson’s eighth of the season, Cooper’s ninth.

Granderson and Cooper also keyed another rally for the Marlins in the sixth. Granderson led off with a walk and Cooper hit a double off the glove of center fielder Michael Conforto on a deep fly ball, scoring Granderson and ending Vargas’ outing.

Anderson immediately followed with a two-run homer, his 12th, off Robert Gsellman to give the Marlins a 7-2 lead.

Starlin Castro added an RBI triple in the eighth to cap the scoring for the Marlins.

The Mets took an early lead on a two-run single by Wilson Ramos.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mets.