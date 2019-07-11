Woman groped by man riding on scooter in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man that allegedly rode up on a scooter and groped a woman in the Bronx, authorities said Thursday.

The 24-year-old woman was walking on Morris Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when the unidentified man rode up on his scooter and grabbed her breasts, police said.

The man fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).