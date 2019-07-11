Video shows Coast Guard intercepting, seizing 40,000 pounds of drugs on high seas

CORONADO, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds (17,690 kilograms) of cocaine and 933 pounds (423 kilograms) of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.

.@VP is welcoming back the crew of CG Cutter Munro as they turn over 39K lbs of cocaine from drug seizures like this one from a semi-submersible off South America to federal agents. We will be live-streaming the offload on Facebook in a few hours. More: https://t.co/5eQRbQpxw5 pic.twitter.com/9bMRorDC4I — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 11, 2019

The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

The agency released dramatic video of armed crew members boarding a semi-submersible racing through the waves off of South America last month. Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.