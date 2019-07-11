Unlicensed driver hits, kills 7-year-old boy in NJ; woman seriously hurt

EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Authorities say an unlicensed driver struck and killed a 7-year-old boy and seriously injured a woman as they tried to cross a highway in southern New Jersey.

The accident in Egg Harbor City occurred around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Atlantic County prosecutors say the two were crossing the White Horse Pike with another young child when they were struck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The other child was not struck and was not injured.

The 30-year-old driver, Jorge Rodriguez, was charged with being an unlicensed driver in a fatal motor vehicle crash. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.