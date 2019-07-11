Twitter is temporarily down

No tweeting for the moment.

Twitter went out on Thursday and has been down for more than a half hour.

The social media site responded to the outage, saying in a statement that it was “currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter.”

Users can continue to monitor the site’s status at this link.

The site’s outage coincided with the start of the White House’s Presidential Social Media Summit. Twitter, along with Facebook, wasn’t invited to the summit, while a number of right-wing extremists were.

This is a developing story.