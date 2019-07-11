Summer beauty fixes for men and women

NEW YORK — The summer heat is on! Whether you’re commuting on the subway or pounding the pavement in New York, you can keep cool with beauty and skincare treatments that’ll keep you looking great.

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares several summer beauty fixes for both men and women.

Summer beauty fixes for women

Summer Problem: Excessive heat causes redness and oily skin

Summer Fix: Herbal Dynamics Beauty Rose Water Calming Face Toner $20

The heat has been insane and it’s over 90 degrees so I’m seeing lots of people with redness on their skin from overheating. This works by soothe and calming redness with rose, green tea, chamomile, and witch hazel. Aloe and hyaluronic acid deliver instant hydration for a fresh, youthful appearance. Rose oil helps improve effectiveness of beauty and skincare treatments by increasing permeability, making this toner perfect for use prior to serums and moisturizers in your routine.

Summer Problem: Dry Damaged Hair from pool or beach

Summer Fix: Use this before entering pool or beach so your hair doesn’t absorb the chlorine or salt water.

CBD For Life Conditioner $25

CBD For Life Conditioner blends the highest quality of CBD (Cannabidiol), essential oils and natural botanicals to moisturize, nourish and soften hair while bringing out your hair’s natural shine. CBD and hemp oil stimulate and enhance the growth of hair through the scalp’s absorption of the main fatty acids Omega3, Omega6 and Omega9. Our specially designed formula protects from environmental exposure and daily stress of styling by locking nutrients in and pollutants out, preventing breakage, split ends, and hair loss. Ideal for daily use, gentle enough for all hair types, and safe for color-treated hair.

Summer Problem: Thigh chafing

Summer Fix: Megababe Thigh Chafing Anti-Chafing Stick $14

This is Megababe, you put it on your inner thighs and it stops your thighs from chafing. Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick offers superior, worry-free protection against thigh chafe. The non-toxic formula glides on smooth and instantly melts into skin, creating a friction-free barrier. As you move, thighs that rub together stay cool and free of irritation. Thigh Rescue is formulated with good-for-you ingredients, including aloe and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to soothe; pomegranate seed extract to protect; and grapeseed oil to hydrate.

Summer beauty fixes for men

Summer Problem: Dry Flaky Scalp is very common in men during the summer. They tend to play sports more, so they are accumulating tons of sweat. Also, heat, sweat, pollution, and chlorine can lead to aggressive flay scalp.

Summer Fix: Wen Six Thirteen Dry Oil Intensive Treatment Spray $60

It’s an SPF dry oil, but it contains ingredients like antibacterial Lemon, and Rosemary. Dry oils give you all the benefits of an oil but without the greasiness.

Summer Problem: Humidity is a problem even for men:

Summer Fix: Johnny’s Chop Shop Sports & Social Hair Fibre 2.64 oz $9.98

Sports & Social is strong hold styler engineered to give an enduring, humidity resistant hold to your hair. It will ensure a smooth, unruffled, matte finish when you’re giving it everything on the pitch or in the bar. Styling fiber engineered for an enduring, humidity resistant hold. Natural beeswax and Kaolinite clay give a matte finish and strong hold – boosted by the inclusion of a hair style polymer. Emollients provide a humidity resistance to the hair, keeping the hold as strong as possible when perspiring or when the temperature is hot

The new barbershop opens on July 11 154 Grand street in Williamsburg .

Summer problem: Men’s skin is 25% thicker than women and can be prone to acne and breakouts especially during the summer.