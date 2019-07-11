Storms delay flights at area airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at LaGuardia Airport amid bad weather Thursday,

More than 50 percent of all flights in and out of LaGuardia Airport were delayed by the heavy rain. About 140 flights were canceled altogether.

According to FlightAware.com, inbound flights to LaGuardia were delayed at their origin points by about 3 hours, 45 minutes.

Some travelers were stuck at the airport all day.

One man told PIX11 he was supposed to fly to a family reunion from John F. Kennedy International Airport. He got rerouted to LaGuardia, but after four delays, decided to go home and try again on Friday.