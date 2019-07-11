Sparkly sensation, OMG Accessories, celebrates milestone

OMG Accessories founder, Anne Harper, is celebrating her company's 10 year anniversary.

OMG Accessories is a chic, lifestyle brand for fashion-forward children, teens and beyond. The company stays up to date with the latest trends and combines it with timeless imagination and inspiration.

She started out as a waitress and didn't give up on her dreams. Now, her collection can be found in Nordstrom, Saks and Target, to name a few.

"It's been a lifelong journey." "It started when I was a little girl who loved fashion glitter and sparkles."

