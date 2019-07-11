Son stabs father to death in Montclair apartment: prosecutors

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Authorities say a man stabbed his father to death in a northern New Jersey apartment the son shares with his mother.

Essex County prosecutors say murder and weapons charges were filed Wednesday against 24-year-old Josiah Correa, a day after the attack occurred in Montclair.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Jose Correa, of Woodland Park, was stabbed multiple times around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the apartment. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive or provide other details about the stabbing. No other injuries were reported.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Josiah Correa has retained an attorney.

