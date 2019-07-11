R. Kelly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges: report

Singer R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, according to a report from NBC New York.

Further details in the case will be revealed on Friday. Kelly, whose real first name is Robert, is expected to be brought to New York.

Kelly has been in legal trouble for some time. He currently faces at least 21 counts of sex abuse. In late May, he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and three countts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. He was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women years ago, three of whom were minors at the time.

Many of the most recent charges have come in the wake of documentary titled “Surviving R. Kelly” that aired in February.